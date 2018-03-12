A system-wide computer outage Monday is leading to long lines at airports across Canada as some flights are having to be checked in manually.

Social media is full of reports of long lines at airports, including those in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary.

The company is telling passengers it is experiencing "an interruption" with the check-in process, and online at aircanada.com

We're currently experiencing an interruption at our customer Contact Centres and https://t.co/9y0kvWG2OP. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working towards restoring our service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — @AirCanada

"We apologize for any inconvenience and are working towards restoring our service as quickly as possible," the airline said on Twitter.

Customers at foreign airports have also been raising concerns about long lines and check-in delays, but how far the outage extends is not immediately clear.

The departures board at Vancouver airport shows some of the impact that the computer glitch was having. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

The airline has not immediately replied to a request for comment from CBC News.

The disruption comes two weeks after the airline had a computer issue that disrupted web and mobile check-ins and call centre operations, and temporarily delayed boarding on some flights.