Air Canada has unveiled a new look for its planes and uniforms for staff, adding black to its iconic red-and-white colour scheme.

The airline introduced the makeover at events in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver on Thursday.

All the airline's 300 planes will soon resemble the Boeing 787s that were on display at the events. The tail, engines and undersides are black, but the red maple leaf icon remains on the fin. The Air Canada lettering will also now be in black.

Staff will get new uniforms incorporating the black.