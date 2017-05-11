Air Canada and the well-known Aeroplan loyalty program will part ways in mid-2020, but the airline says customers can continue redeeming Aeroplan miles for Air Canada flights even after the new program is in effect.

That's little consolation for shareholders in Aimia, the parent company of Aeroplan. Aimia shares were down about 60 per cent from their Wednesday closing price after the Toronto Stock Exchange opened on Thursday morning.

Air Canada made the announcement early Thursday morning, saying that its upcoming loyalty program "will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers."

In a press release announcing its first-quarter earnings Wednesday night, Aimia hinted that a break-up was on the way.

"Aimia and Air Canada have been engaging in discussions and the tenor of the very recent discussions leads Aimia to the belief that Air Canada does not currently intend to renew its partnership with Aeroplan on its expiry in June 2020," said the press release.

"For the next three years, Aeroplan will continue buying seats from Air Canada to provide rewards to its 5 million members," it said.

How Air Canada's new loyalty program will work

As of June 30, 2020, miles earned from Air Canada and Star Alliance bookings will go towards points on Air Canada's new program, according to Air Canada's press release. Any existing Aeroplan points will remain in Aeroplan customers' accounts.

According to an explanation on the Air Canada website, Air Canada "expects to continue making Air Canada flights available for Aeroplan redemption." After Air Canada's new loyalty program launches, however, Aeroplan points will not be eligible for rewards with Air Canada's Star Alliance partner airlines, which include United Airlines, Air China, Lufthansa, and others.

Aeroplan points cannot be converted into Air Canada's new program. The name of that new loyalty program has not yet been announced.

"Doing the right thing for Air Canada's customers throughout this transition period will be our guiding principle," Air Canada's CEO Calin Rovinescu said.

Impact on Aimia

Air Canada launched Aeroplan in 1984, but the program has been completely owned by Aimia as of 2008, when Air Canada sold its last shares in Aimia.

In its press release Wednesday night, before Air Canada announced the split Thursday morning, Aimia said it was already planning for a future without Air Canada.

"While Aimia remains open to further discussions with Air Canada, the company's strategic planning had already contemplated other post-2020 alternatives in parallel with the goal of ensuring that Aeroplan members retain access to a strong redemption offering around air rewards in the future," said the press release.

In a note to clients Thursday morning, TD Securities analysts Brian Morrison and Meaghen Annett characterized the end of Aimia's partnership with Air Canada as bad news for Aimia.

"Clearly, at this time, there is no way to summarize last night's announcement with respect to Air Canada as anything other than negative," wrote the analysts.

Analysts Drew McReynolds and Jeffrey Lau of RBC Capital Markets wrote that the break up with Air Canada will "weigh on" Aimia stock during the transition period, but noted that Aeroplan still has "contractual relationships with TD and CIBC that run through 2024."

Aimia also announced that CEO Rupert Duchesne was retiring from the company after a four-month leave of absence for medical purposes, and has resigned from Aimia's board. David Johnson, who was already serving as interim CEO of Aimia, has been named CEO effective Thursday.