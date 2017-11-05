Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

As liquidation sales continue at Sears, several customers are upset after uncovering altered price tags. They suspect the prices were marked up to offset store-wide discounts that ranged from 20 to 40 per cent, something the retailer denies.

Elizabeth MacMillan felt deceived when she peeled off the sticker price of a T-shirt at Sears she wanted to buy for her son, and found a cheaper price underneath. (Submitted by Elizabeth MacMillan)

Families can't access stem cells

Parents are struggling to get hold of their children's potentially life-saving stem cells amid concerns about the Toronto company they've been paying to store the samples. "I've been calling every day. How do they know I don't need my sample?" one client asked.

Natasha Bitsakakis-Pack has both of her daughters' umbilical cord blood stored with the Cord Blood Bank of Canada. (Lisa Xing/CBC)

The trouble with bitcoin

Bitcoins have fulfilled certain currency-like functions . But, trying to price goods or services in bitcoins is tricky. For example, in 2010 one man reportedly spent 10,000 bitcoins — equal to $82 million — on two pizzas.

Would you pay the equivalent of $82 million for two pizzas? (Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters)

How online reviews can backfire

One couple was taken to court by a contractor for a review they wrote, while an Ontario woman says she was dumped by her doctor after posting her views online. Go Public found Canada lags behind other countries in implementing protection for people who post online reviews.

This woman's doctor dumped her online after she posted a negative review about him on RateMDs.com. (CBC)

What else is going on?

TD's e-transfer issues. The bank says its payment system is back in service, but one customer says he's still waiting for thousands of dollars.



Are grocery stores price fixing bread? The Competition Bureau raided the offices of some Canadian grocers in a criminal probe tied to an alleged scheme involving some packaged bread products.

This week in recalls:

Careful in the kitchen. These chicken strips and this salmon caviar have been recalled. Also, 2.7 million fire extinguishers in Canada have been recalled.



Heads up, parents: These children's fleece pullovers and coats have both been recalled.

