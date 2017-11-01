Buddy Wasisname joins Crosstalk LIVE

Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 10:35 AM ET

After 35 years on stages across Newfoundland and Labrador, Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers have started their final tour, with a stop in to CBC Radio's Crosstalk.

