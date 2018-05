Audio

Brian Francis on 3 guides to manners

Columnist Brian Francis on the advice given in The Butler Speaks by Charles MacPherson, How Rude by Alex J. Packer, and A Handbook on Good Manners for Children by Erasmus.

Columnist Brian Francis on the advice given in The Butler Speaks by Charles MacPherson, How Rude by Alex J. Packer, and A Handbook on Good Manners for Children by Erasmus. 12:59

Popular Now Find more popular stories