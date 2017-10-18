Breaking News LIVE
Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 12:00 PM ET
Top News Headlines
- Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
- 'Canadian original': Politicians pay tribute to Gord Downie
- Looking for a place to happen: Canadian stories behind Tragically Hip's lyrics
- Did the UN ignore warnings of ethnic cleansing of Rohingya in Myanmar?
- ISIS may have lost Raqqa, but its ideology is likely to live on
Must Watch
Gord Downie 1964 - 2017
2:45
Gord Downie, the Tragically Hip frontman who united a diverse array of music lovers with his commanding stage presence and Canadiana-laced lyrics, has died
-
People with autism recruited for skilled jobs
People with autism often struggle with job interviews. A company is recruiting people on the autism spectrum for firms in need of skilled workers
-
Drone video shows thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar
Aerials shot over Naf River along Bangladesh border
Don't Miss
-
Live
Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
-
New
'Canadian original': Politicians pay tribute to Gord Downie
-
GORD DOWNIE
Looking for a place to happen: Canadian stories behind Tragically Hip's lyrics
-
CBC Investigates
Did the UN ignore warnings of ethnic cleansing of Rohingya in Myanmar?
-
DEREK STOFFEL
Down, but not defeated: What is the future of ISIS after Raqqa?
-
Updated
Quebec bus drivers seek clarity on law that would ban Muslim passengers with niqabs
-
Analysis
800-pound gorilla thwarted by Bombardier's savvy move: Don Pittis
-
Ammonia leak believed responsible for 3 deaths at Fernie, B.C., arena
-
Analysis
Nothing left to chance as 19th congress of Chinese Communist Party opens today
-
Opinion
Please, no questions for the finance minister: Robyn Urback
-
Joshua Boyle says wife rushed to hospital, illness unknown
-
Updated
Trump told military widow her husband 'knew what he signed up for,' Democrat says
-
Evacuations ordered in Alberta, Saskatchewan due to grass fires
-
Crack down
Twitter vows to crack down on nude photos tweeted without consent
-
Water level in University of Regina pool a key issue in Paralympian's lawsuit