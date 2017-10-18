Breaking News LIVE

Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Breaking News LIVE0:00

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

Gord Downie 1964 - 2017

Gord Downie 1964 - 2017

2:45

Gord Downie, the Tragically Hip frontman who united a diverse array of music lovers with his commanding stage presence and Canadiana-laced lyrics, has died

Right Communications

Don't Miss