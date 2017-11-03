Bedside Books: Terra Lightfoot on "The Captain of Kinnoul Hill"

Air Date: Nov 06, 2017 12:00 AM ET

The singer-songwriter on what makes James Tennant's novel "a wild ride."

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for November 02, 2017

The National for November 02, 2017

51:36

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss