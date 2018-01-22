Skip to Main Content
Bedside Books: Tamara Lindeman on "Conversations with Friends"

Singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman, who records under the name The Weather Station, on Sally Rooney's novel "Conversations with Friends."
Singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman, who records under the name The Weather Station, on Sally Rooney's novel "Conversations with Friends." 1:18
