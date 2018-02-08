Bedside Books: Shannon Graham on "13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl"

Air Date: Feb 12, 2018 12:00 AM ET

The singer and saxophonist of the Latin fusion band The Achromatics on Mona Awads' debut novel.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for February 07, 2018

The National for February 07, 2018

53:46

Don't Miss