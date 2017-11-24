Bedside Books: Cadence Weapon on "Meet Me in the Bathroom"
Air Date: Nov 27, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Rapper and poet Cadence Weapon on Lizzy Goodman's oral history of the music scene in New York City in 2001-2011.
