Bedside Books: Banners on The Golden Compass

Air Date: Dec 11, 2017 12:00 AM ET

The musician Banners on his favourite book, Philip Pullman's classic The Golden Compass.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Trudeau and China not talking trade, four upcoming byelections | At Issue

Trudeau and China not talking trade, four upcoming byelections | At Issue

8:31

Don't Miss