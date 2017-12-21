Bedside Books: Aaron and Shawn Karpinka

Air Date: Jan 01, 2018 12:00 AM ET

The musical duo the Karpinka Brothers on what they're reading: Aaron Karpinka on "Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling" by Jim Ross and Shawn Karpinka on David Lynch's "Catching the Big Fish."

