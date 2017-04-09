Battle of Vimy Ridge 100th anniversary commemoration LIVE
Air Date: Apr 09, 2017 9:00 AM ET
A CBC News special hosted by Peter Mansbridge
- The Battle of Vimy Ridge, as it happened
- Take a virtual walk through Vimy's tunnels and trenches
- 100 years later, Vimy Ridge still casts long shadow over political landscape
- Why Vimy matters: Peter Mansbridge on a battle that defined us
Witness: An artistic record of Vimy Ridge
CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge speaks with Gov. Gen. David Johnston at the Musée des beaux-arts in Arras, France, where a special art exhibit is on display
Rare battlefield cross returns to Vimy
An original wooden battlefield cross inscribed with the names of 57 Canadians killed in the taking of the Ridge is returning to Vimy after sitting in a small museum in the basement of a Toronto church
Live Blog
The Battle of Vimy Ridge, as it happened
INTERACTIVE
Take a 360 tour of Vimy Ridge
Trudeau faces history and political legacy of Vimy
Why Vimy matters: Peter Mansbridge on a battle that defined us
