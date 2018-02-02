Atlantic Voice: Suicides on Campus

In this week's Atlantic Voice, Andrew Sampson interviews the parents of MUN basketball star Jacob Ranton. In 2014, Jacob died by suicide and his parents are advocating for more transparency to remove the stigma around seeking help for mental illness. The interview is followed by a panel discussion with Dr. Peter Cornish and Dr. Anne-Marie Churchill of MUN and DAL's Dr. David Mensink about a new program that is wiping out waiting lists for mental health care on campuses.