Atlantic News Update
Air Date: Jan 29, 2018 5:11 AM ET
News Update from CBC Halifax
Top News Headlines
- Memorable Grammy moments: Political performances, a Canadian first and Rihanna's dance moves
- Inflation's return could shock a generation that's never seen it: Don Pittis
- 'We were savages to them': Legacy of segregated hospitals haunts Indigenous survivors
- We shouldn't mistake unrest in Iran for the desire for total upheaval
- 5 things to watch as Parliament resumes Monday
Don't Miss
-
Memorable Grammy moments: Political performances, a Canadian first and Rihanna's dance moves
-
Analysis
Inflation's return could shock a generation that's never seen it: Don Pittis
-
LONG READ
'We were savages to them': Legacy of segregated hospitals haunts Indigenous survivors
-
Opinion
We shouldn't mistake unrest in Iran for the desire for total upheaval
-
Analysis
5 things to watch as Parliament resumes Monday
-
FARMING
'They need us right now': New mental-health foundation aims to help struggling farmers
-
Analysis
Ontario PCs have had last-minute leaders before and it didn't go so well
-
Nigerians live in fear of kidnapping for ransom
-
Cambodia charges 2 Canadians, other foreigners accused of pornographic dance
-
Ontario PC party president steps down amid purge of Patrick Brown loyalists from top posts
-
Alessia Cara 1st Canadian to win best new artist Grammy, Bruno Mars scores big
-
Atlantic Voice
300,000 applications as Cape Breton market offers 'land for jobs'
-
Lake Winnipeg ice fishers reeling in 'fish of a lifetime' thanks to 1997 flood, says veteran angler
-
Woman who accused Kent Hehr of making sexual remarks says she's receiving threats
-
Analysis
Could the Patrick Brown debacle birth another Canadian political dynasty?