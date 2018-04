Audio

April 23, 2018: The Irreplaceable Edition

Dan and Jacques discuss recent political developments, including the departure of Serge Rousselle, the suspension of Chris Collins, the death of Keith Ashfield and the firing of Stephen Smith.

