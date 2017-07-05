The Prince Albert Police Service is reaching out to the public for help finding a suspect in the abduction of an eight-year-old girl Tuesday evening.

Charles is from St. Louis, Sask., according to police. (Prince Albert Police)

Police are searching for Jared John Charles from St. Louis, Sask. in connection with the girl's abduction.

The girl went missing at about 8 p.m. CST and was located safe at around 8:40 p.m.

Officers are now actively searching for Charles.



He is described as a 19-year-old man with dark skin, glasses and long shaggy hair. Police say he was wearing a dark ball cap, red shirt and dark pants.

Charles was driving a 2002 black four-door Chrysler Neon with a rear spoiler.

The vehicle left the area and headed north on Olive Diefenbaker Drive, police say. The Saskatchewan licence plate number is 525 KQI.

Police say Charles was seen driving a 2002 black four-door Chrysler Neon with a rear spoiler on Olive Diefenbaker Drive. (Prince Albert Police)

Police said anyone who sees Charles should not approach him. Instead, they said to call the Prince Albert Police Service at (306) 953-4222.