Alan Doyle, Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas

Air Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:00 AM ET

- Alan Doyle on A Newfoundlander in Canada - Ann MacMillan on War Stories - Julie Chadwick on The Man Who Carried Cash - Odd Job: Omar El Akkad -Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas on War of the Blink

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for January 10, 2018

The National for January 10, 2018

53:32

Don't Miss