Audio

Aida Edemariam on "The Wife's Tale"

The writer and Guardian journalist on telling the story of her grandmother's life, and of Ethiopia in the 20th century, in her book "The Wife's Tale: A Personal History."

The writer and Guardian journalist on telling the story of her grandmother's life, and of Ethiopia in the 20th century, in her book "The Wife's Tale: A Personal History." 3:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories