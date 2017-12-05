AFN Special Chiefs Assembly LIVE
Air Date: Dec 05, 2017 8:30 AM ET
Opens with grand entry, followed by opening remarks from National Chief Perry Bellegarde, then, Minister Carolyn Bennett and Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould
With no formal trade talks, Trudeau leaves international trade minister in Beijing
Cellphone unlocking charges and unreadable contracts are now banned
What's up with Trump's border wall? Prototypes are ready to test, but it's a bit more complicated in Texas
Want to save a ton of money? Try Pigovian tax avoidance: Neil Macdonald
Rising interest rates? Unlikely, but Poloz has surprised us before: Don Pittis
