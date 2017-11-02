AFN national chief news conference LIVE
Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 PM ET
Perry Bellegarde discusses the National Day of Action on First Nations Child Welfare
Top News Headlines
- Uzbek man charged in NYC attack 'should get death penalty,' Trump says
- Bombardier secures new C Series order, but says it will deliver fewer of them this year
- Government consultation hears women in workplace under-report harassment for fear of retaliation
- Cosmic rays point to mysterious void in Great Pyramid of Giza
- Supreme Court to rule on ski resort on land claimed sacred by First Nation
Must Watch
The National for November 01, 2017
47:22
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
Video appears to show suspect in New York attack
This Snapchat video appears to show a suspect fleeing after a truck slammed into people on a NYC bike path
-
Mueller's investigation: What do Manafort's charges signal?
The Mueller investigation's charges against Paul Manafort signal there may be more indictments to come and that the charges could be used as leverage to get others to reveal what they know
Don't Miss
-
Live
Uzbek man charged in NYC attack 'should get death penalty,' Trump says
-
Bombardier inks new deal for up to 61 C Series jets, but will deliver fewer of them this year
-
Exclusive
Government consultation hears women in workplace under-report harassment for fear of retaliation
-
Cosmic rays point to mysterious void in Great Pyramid of Giza
-
Supreme Court to rule on ski resort on land claimed sacred by First Nation
-
Horrific Ontario highway crash prompts calls for more safety measures
-
Photos
Polar bear decline in northern Manitoba is a 'warning bell'
-
Costs to run Prime Minister Trudeau's office climb higher
-
Remains found on B.C. farm ID'd as missing teen Traci Genereaux
-
'A very real danger': U.S. attorney general's views on marijuana create uncertainty over medical cannabis
-
Digital hit list exposes Russian hacking beyond U.S. elections
-
Haida goes Hollywood: Making a film — and trying to save a language
-
2 dead, 14 hurt after vans carrying trick-or-treaters collide on northern Alberta reserve
-
Six key points about the Guy Ouellette crisis rocking Quebec
-
Nova Scotia watersheds recovering from decades of acid rain