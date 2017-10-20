Adam Gopnik on "At the Strangers' Gate"

Air Date: Oct 23, 2017 12:00 AM ET

The author and New Yorker writer on his memoir of love and life in New York City in the 1980s.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for October 19, 2017

The National for October 19, 2017

46:51

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss