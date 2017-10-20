Adam Gopnik, Joanne Proulx

Air Date: Oct 23, 2017 12:00 AM ET

-Adam Gopnik on At the Strangers' Gate -Andrea Ramolo on Clarissa Pinkola Estes' Women Who Run with the Wolves -Joanne Proulx on We All Love the Beautiful Girls -Proust Questionnaire: Lynn Crosbie -If you liked that, you'll love this...: Aparita Bhand

