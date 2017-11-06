Abbotsford police update on shooting that left 2 officers injured LIVE

Air Date: Nov 06, 2017 6:00 PM ET

Abbotsford police update on shooting that left 2 officers injured LIVE0:00

Two Abbotsford police officers were injured in a shooting near Mt. Lehman Road and Fraser Highway around noon on Monday

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Paradise Papers offshore data leak reveals financial secrets of world's elite

Paradise Papers offshore data leak reveals financial secrets of world's elite

1:49

Huge new leak of offshore tax records dubbed the Paradise Papers reveals financial secrets of the world's elite, including the Queen, three former PMs and more than 120 other politicians across the globe

Right Communications

Don't Miss