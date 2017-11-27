A suitcase full of Lego, and other things that came with new Canadians

Air Date: Nov 28, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Now, more than ever before in history, people are moving, making long journeys to new homes. And the objects that come with us have stories of their own. We asked you for your stories, and you got back to us.

