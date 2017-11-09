A million birds die in Toronto every year, and she's trying to save them
Air Date: Nov 14, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Cities are dangerous places when you're a migratory bird. In the wee hours of the morning, Lori Nichols takes to the streets to save them.
Top News Headlines
- 2,000% rise in street drug samples testing positive for fentanyl
- Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit, to come into effect Dec. 3
- 'A cat-and-mouse game': Why closing tax haven loopholes is a challenge
- 'He deserves his place on the wall:' Liberals urged to commemorate traumatized MP war vet
- The National Today: 2,800 fentanyl deaths, street drug contamination skyrockets
Must Watch
Don't Miss
-
OPIOIDS
2,000% rise in street drug samples testing positive for fentanyl
-
Updated
Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit, to come into effect Dec. 3
-
'A cat-and-mouse game': Why closing tax haven loopholes is a challenge
-
Liberals urged to commemorate MP war vet traumatized after Passchendaele
-
The National Today: 2,800 fentanyl deaths, street drug contamination skyrockets
-
CBC Investigates
Similarities in Nigerian asylum claims based on sexual orientation have Legal Aid Ontario asking questions
-
Federal government blocking social media users, deleting posts
-
Babcock trial
Laura Babcock murder trial: Jury shown photos of large animal incinerator
-
RCMP's denial of bathroom breaks could render accused killer's confession inadmissible in triple-murder trial
-
Kevin Spacey to be erased from upcoming film
-
Syria
Plans to rebuild Syria could be recipe for another war
-
Trudeau ducks questions on Trans-Pacific Partnership, says he's not at negotiating table
-
Canada's Sports Hall of Fame welcomes newest members
-
Human blamed in self-driving shuttle bus crash
-
PARADISE PAPERS
Tax-haven lobbyist got advice from top federal officials