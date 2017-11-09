A million birds die in Toronto every year, and she's trying to save them

Air Date: Nov 14, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Cities are dangerous places when you're a migratory bird. In the wee hours of the morning, Lori Nichols takes to the streets to save them.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 08, 2017

The National for November 08, 2017

47:27

Right Communications

Don't Miss