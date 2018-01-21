A flu mystery: why does it spread from west to east in Canada?

Air Date: Jan 22, 2018 12:00 AM ET

If the flu season was a race, western Canada would be quickest out of the gate. The CBC's Blair Sanderson examines why scientists are having a tough time explaining the way influenza spreads across the country.

