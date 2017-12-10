75th Annual Golden Globe nominations LIVE

Air Date: Dec 11, 2017 8:15 AM ET

75th Annual Golden Globe nominations LIVE

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday at 8:15 a.m. ET by Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone. The Golden Globes take place on Jan. 7 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.

