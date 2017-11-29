6 months of Andrew Scheer
Air Date: Nov 30, 2017 12:00 AM ET
After six months as leader of the Conservative Party, how is Andrew Scheer doing? Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by Conservative insiders Chad Rogers and Tim Powers to give their assessment.
