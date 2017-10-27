The cbc.ca login and signup tools may be temporarily unavailable for some people due to maintenance. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

#41: Sexual Consent

Air Date: Nov 03, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Recent high profile sexual assault cases have prompted widespread conversations about consent, fuelled campaigns to stop the problem, and revealed that there's still a lot of contradiction at play. This week, OITO explores how to navigate consent.

