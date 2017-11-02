3 Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Air Date: Nov 04, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Check out some brand new music from Megan Landry, Majid Jordan and Iskwe.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for November 01, 2017

The National for November 01, 2017

47:22

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss