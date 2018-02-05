2018 Juno Award nominees announced LIVE

Air Date: Feb 06, 2018 11:00 AM ET

2018 Juno Award nominees announced LIVE0:00

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) reveals the nominees for the 2018 Juno Awards and the initial lineup of performers for the broadcast gala.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for February 04, 2018

The National for February 04, 2018

47:00

Don't Miss