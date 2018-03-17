2018 Arctic Winter Games opening ceremonies LIVE
Air Date: Mar 18, 2018 8:00 PM ET
Nearly 2,000 athletes from the circumpolar north have gathered in Hay River, Northwest Territories, for the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Arctic Winter Games
Top News Headlines
- Lawyer charges grieving family thousands for time spent responding to complaint against him
- New federal gun control bill expected this week
- Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall in front of Tampa audience
- Trump to unveil opioid plan that includes death penalty for drug dealers: White House
- 2018 Arctic Winter Games opening ceremonies
Don't Miss
-
Go Public
Lawyer charges grieving family thousands for time spent responding to complaint against him
-
New federal gun control bill expected this week
-
Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during show in Tampa
-
Trump to unveil opioid plan that includes death penalty for drug dealers: White House
-
Live
2018 Arctic Winter Games opening ceremonies
-
Canadian comedian Mike MacDonald dies at 62
-
Innocent bystander among 2 dead in shooting at North York bowling alley, police say
-
Facebook conducting review over report user data misused by Trump political consultant
-
Trump fires back at fired FBI official McCabe over memos
-
Greatness abounds as Canadians smash country's Paralympic medal record
-
Analysis
After overcharging for bread, should Loblaws demand ID for a $25 gift card?
-
Firing Ms. X: Ottawa's whistleblower law takes down a boss for bad behaviour
-
Early results show Putin winning 4th term as Russian president
-
Champion boxer Adonis Stevenson donates $15K as search for missing Montreal boy continues
-
One of the driest places on Earth struggles to safeguard its most precious resource: water