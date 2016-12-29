It's the elephant outside the room you need to worry about.

Maja shows she's got a nose for news during a stroll through a Berlin neighbourhood with her minders from a nearby circus on July 1.

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing.

Bride Jintara Promchat, 28, and groom Kittinant Suwansiri, 29, fly while attached to cables during a wedding ceremony at a resort in Ratchaburi province, Thailand, on Feb. 13.

(Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

I just vacuumed and look at this place already.

Huybert Van De Stadt gets to work with a vacuum as approximately 70,000 people gather for the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada on Sept. 4.

(Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

Meet the new beast in the boardroom.

An eight-metre-tall, dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot called TRX03, by Japan's On-Art Corp., makes an alarming impression during its unveiling in Tokyo on Nov. 10.

(Toru Hanai/Reuters)

You're so cute I could just eat you up.

Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man cosplayers attend Comic-Con International on July 22 in San Diego.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Now that's a load of bull.

A traditional bull charmer belonging to the Kole Basava community balances a fully grown bull on his thighs for a performance during a protest against the Karnataka state government in Bangalore, India, on July 18.

(Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images)

Hello and goodbye.

The Breitling Wingwalkers perform a manoeuvre on the top wings of vintage 1940s Boeing Stearman biplanes on Aug. 11 at the Eastbourne International Air Show in England.

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Nice try, but it doesn't pass the sniff test.

A woman and her dogs stop to examine a store mannequin outside a fashion shop in Nice, France, on May 3.

(Eric Gaillard/Reuters)

No stretch to say he's an up-and-coming web slinger.

Palestinian boy Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, who is nicknamed Spider-Man and hopes to get into the Guinness World Records with his bizarre feats of contortion, demonstrates his skills in Gaza City on June 2.

(Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

Much like yourself, this robot has exquisite taste.

The Berenson robot strolls among visitors during the exhibition Persona: Oddly Human at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris on Feb. 23. Its programming allows it to record reactions of museum visitors to certain pieces of art and then use the data to judge whether it "likes" a certain work.

(Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)

Check in with the local funeral director.

A Boeing 767 arrives on a barge at Enniscrone beach off the coast of Ireland on May 7. It was headed for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping Village to be parked and used as vacation accommodation in Sligo.

(Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

Ain't gonna work on this monkey farm no more.

A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county, in China's central Henan province, on Feb. 2. Locals say the village has been a breeding ground for monkeys and monkey trainers for centuries.

(Jason Lee/Reuters)

You don't want to know about the special forces turndown service.

University students participate in a competition of folding quilts during military training in Hengyang, Hunan province, China, on Sept. 8.

(Reuters)

Not a single fashion critic had anything bad to say.

Models present creations by Kazakhstan design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty on April 20.

(Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters)

As fishing holes go, this one was a letdown.

A man looks into a sinkhole that emptied his fish pond in Guiping, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, on March 29.

(Reuters)

That's how they roll in Podubravlje.

Suad Keserovic cleans a stone ball in Podubravlje village near Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on April 11. Keserovic claimed that the stone sphere is 3.3 metres in diameter with an estimated weight of 35 tonnes.

(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

When you've got an appetite for game.

A Pokeburg hamburger with the name Peakachu, inspired by the Pokemon Go phenomenon, is pictured at Down N' Out Burger in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 26.

(Jason Reed/Reuters)

Jimi Hendrix used to do something like this with his guitar.

A man plays flaming bagpipes as opponents of fracking protest outside the offices of Ineos after it received the first shipment of shale gas to be delivered at the Grangemouth terminal in Scotland on Sept. 27.

(Russell Cheyne/Reuters)

Pull up fast when you feel a nibble.

People attend a screening of Jaws at the public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival in Strasbourg, France, on Sept. 18.

(Vincent Kessler/Reuters)

It's the hydro delivery charge that's really shocking.

The chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from the Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, on April 14. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquillizer gun.

(Kyodo/Reuters)

House-flippers are ruining the neighbourhood.

Visitors pose in front of a three-story, upside-down house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 7.

(Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

What happens to hippos that get sent to Siberia.

Hippopotamuses perform during a show at the circus in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia on July 7.

(Ilya Naymushin/Reuters)

The spin cycle was particularly disorienting.

A man waits for help after his head became stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, on May 29.

(Reuters)

Step on the delete key at your own risk.

A child climbs onto a giant mockup laptop keyboard during a promotion event at a shopping centre in Beijing on July 28.

(Thomas Peter/Reuters)

And you've arrived at the bottom of our year-end review.

A staff member poses next to an installation by British artist Anthea Hamilton entitled Project for a Door during a press preview for the 2016 Turner Prize at Tate Britain in London on Sept. 26.