Skip to Main Content
10th anniversary of residential schools apology marked LIVE
Live

10th anniversary of residential schools apology marked LIVE

Carolyn Bennett and Jane Philpott deliver remarks to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the apology in the foyer of the House of Commons, and take reporters’ questions
Carolyn Bennett and Jane Philpott deliver remarks to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the apology in the foyer of the House of Commons, and take reporters’ questions 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us