About 17 million Canadians are members, making it the biggest loyalty program in the country. But does all that loyalty pay off? Air Miles just cancelled its policy to make your miles disappear. Here's how you got the company to back down.
Featured investigation
Superweed: What’s really in today’s marijuana? As Canada prepares to legalize marijuana, we are taking a closer look at today's weed. We test what's being sold right now, and find out that what's missing should alarm you. And we go to Colorado, where weed is legal, and hook up volunteers to EEG machines to find out what happens to your brain on drugs.
Watch more episodes...