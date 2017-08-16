Skip to Main Content
Your special horoscope for the August 21 Total Solar Eclipse is here

Your special horoscope for the August 21 Total Solar Eclipse is here

The cosmic finger points to a tectonic shift in human consciousness

The cosmic finger points to a tectonic shift in human consciousness

Phil Booth · CBC Life ·
(Illustration by Warren Keefe)

Related Stories

Popular now in life

  1. 26 reading now

    Drink to remember? New study purports alcohol may improve your memory

  2. 11 reading now

    #Twinspiration from Twinstagram: A fashion study by Jessi Cruickshank

  3. 8 reading now

    10 fab finds that prove the fanny pack is officially back

  4. 5 reading now

    Gear for your August 21 solar eclipse viewing pleasure

  5. 4 reading now

    Everything you need to know about August's eclipse of a lifetime

More from CBC

CBC News Video

Trump goes rogue with 'alt-left' Virginia comments: what does it reveal about him?

News
CBC NEWS

Donald Trump disbands business and manufacturing councils as CEOs begin to jump ship

News
Big Deal

Edmonton Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to 8-year, $68M extension

Sports
Doug Schweitzer

Stop 'playing footsie' with Canada's far-right media: leadership hopeful calls out Alberta Conservatives

Radio As It Happens
LeBron James

NBA superstar calls out 'so-called president' Trump

Sports
CBC News Video

From red-hot to cool-down: Toronto home sales & prices dropping

News
Health

Would you eat genetically modified fish? You may have already & not know it

Radio The Current
Drink to remember?

Can alcohol improve your memory?