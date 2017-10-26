Waterfront shmaterfront. This moon cave could be your cosmic escape plan

Plenty of detractors think colonizing space is a waste of resources. After all, we've still got a healthy pile of bugaboos to correct on our current moist, mud ball. Conflictingly, that's kind of the issue: global warming , a new dawn of nuclear threat , ideologically charged social media wars, institutionalized inequalities , people who take way too long to order their breakfast in the Tim's morning line. They all figure prominently on the Terrestrial to-do list, Earth is a real fixer upper. Frankly, it can be tough getting along with one person, let alone 7.442 billion. Sorry Earth, we just really need to explore our options right now.

Should life on old blue be wearing thin and you feel it's time for a change, a moon cave might make for a nice plan B. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) recently discovered a sizeable crater below the Moon's surface. And splendid news, experts think it'll prove an ideal location for our first lunar village. Get ready for life in a tranquil space crater.

Japanese scientists have confirmed that the subterranean crevasse, at 50km (31 miles) long and 100m (328 feet) wide, is likely an ancient lava tube. Formed by volcanic activity around 3.5 billion years ago, the crater was discovered directly under the moon's long dormant Marius Hills . It already sounds like a nice neighbourhood. All magma has since cooled within the volcanic hillocks, leaving a perfectly hospitable hollow for humans. Sort of. The moon holds its own challenges for our biology. Cosmic radiation, insufficient oxygen, something called "space brain" and temperatures that flip flop from about 107 to -173 degrees Celsius within the same day will all be hurdles. Important note: a Moon day is 28.5 of our Earth days long. Something to consider before you start packing (but do plan for varying weather).

Procreating in space could also prove a serious issue. We don't know yet what to expect from space babies or if breeding among the stars is doable. Actually.

Still, Junichi Haruyama, a senior researcher at JAXA, says lunar lava tubes "might be the best candidate sites for future lunar bases". Structurally, we'd benefit from at least some protection within the caves making them prime real estate for escape, ergh, colonization and study.

The potential presence of volcanic dugouts was not entirely unexpected but their specific whereabouts and dimensions were uncertain. "We've known about these locations that were thought to be lava tubes … but their existence has not been confirmed until now," says Haruyama. That the discovery is being celebrated is not surprising however. As plans for more aggressive space exploration accelerate and the long-term viability of life on our own planet comes into question, the safe promise of an off-world cave sounds hopeful. And pretty lovely, if we can get some heating set up for "nighttime".

Of course, it could get better here, and we're working on it. David Suzuki recently offered his considerable two-cents on what we're doing right and wrong . Plus, space exploration may end up binding humans together and galvanizing alliances. There are already China/Europe and America/Russia partnerships in place to achieve the cooperative construction of moon bases. Exciting trips to the sun and Mars are commonly popping up in our newsfeeds. Not to mention the privatized endeavour of Elon Musk's SpaceX group, which also aims to colonize the cosmos, if only for the super rich. Our kids, if not us, might carve out a nice life for themselves farming space carrots and getting things ready for future off-worlders. Home and garden mags could see a strong renaissance among the stars — Feng shui-ing your space in zero gravity! Turn your lava tube into a calming cosmic cottage , etc. I'm getting ahead of myself.

Haruyama was careful to add that "we haven't actually seen the inside of the cave itself so there are high hopes that exploring it will offer more details". Who knows what's in there. Could be a total bust. But fingers crossed for giant moon worms or space cats with telepathy. Friendly ones, ideally. Or just , you know, the foundations for humanity to thrive in a brave new world free from the conflicts we've been saddled with here on Earth.

One caveat worth mentioning is the other obvious problem: moon caves, however pleasant, will almost certainly become densely populated with other humans.

