How to rock a rained out wedding

Alanis Morissette may have gotten it wrong. Sure, all brides worry about their weddings being rained out, but one photographer says rain can actually help make your nuptials — or at least your photos — even better.

Not convinced to get married in the pouring rain? Well, at the very least, here's some expert advice on how to get the most out of your wet wedding pics. Sandra-Lee Layden should know. As a wedding photographer based in St. John's, Nfld. — the rain, drizzle and fog capital of the world — she's shot more than a few of them, and even had a wet wedding herself.

Plan, plan, plan for it

(Credit: Sandra-Lee Layden)

Everyone needs to be prepared. That goes for brides, grooms, guests and most importantly, wedding photographers. Be ready to incorporate ponchos, rain boots and umbrellas into your day — and look at them as accessories rather than necessities.

Your photographer should have the proper rain protection to cover their gear so they won't be restricted by wet weather. "Worst case, we'll actually wear a recycling bag if need be," said Layden.

If you're determined to go through with an outdoor ceremony rain or shine, make sure all your guests know well in advance and can dress accordingly. Also, it's best to have backup plan like a tent or an alternative venue.

You'll need a contingency plan for photo locations too. Layden suggests considering a photoshoot at the bar you went to for anniversary drinks or the restaurant where you got engaged. The key to making this a success is by planning ahead, not trying to sneak in.

"Don't just show up, that's so rude. You have to ask!"

Ultimately, embrace it

(Credit: Sandra-Lee Layden)

(Credit: Sandra-Lee Layden)

(Credit: Tyler Branch)

"I tell everyone, you can't change the weather but you can change your attitude and your attitude sets the mood for the day," said Layden.

Advice for family and friends: don't say the 'R' word to the bride and groom. I'm looking at you, anxious bridesmaids.

According to Layden, rain, drizzle and fog come together and create stunning photos. Some of her favourite wedding photos (including her own, featuring inside-out umbrellas) were taken in the rain. Not only do colours pop, but the rain adds to the atmosphere.

"It adds such a dynamic range to the wedding. The rain drops add to the story."

(Credit: Sandra-Lee Layden)

(Credit: Sandra-Lee Layden)

At one of Layden's favourite weddings, halfway through the ceremony, the groom ditched his umbrella and stood at the 'altar' in the pouring rain.

"You could feel the absolute love pouring between them and it was so inspirational and emotional," said Layden.

The couple couldn't bring their vintage furniture outside, which they'd planned to sign the registry on, so instead they signed the nuptials on each other's backs.

"It was raining so hard and [the wedding certificate] got absolutely wet... after the ceremony they had to dry it with a hairdryer."

If all else fails, on the day after your wedding day, step back into your dress. You're not cheating if you take newlywed photos the day after the wedding. If the idea of rain really gets you down, talk to your photographer about scheduling a 'day after' photoshoot.

"We actually did this — that may be why I was so calm about the rain!" said Layden.