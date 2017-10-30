Meet the Canadian designers poised to take over the fashion world

If you're looking to update your wardrobe, these Canadian designers are worthy of your attention. Young and incredibly talented, they're dominating the runways and impressing an industry that's famous for being impossibly difficult to win over. Here are five fresh Canadian brands you're going to be hearing a lot about.

MARKANTOINE

This promising Quebecois designer has a management and fashion design background and also did an internship in Paris with an acclaimed designer. MarkAntoine Lynch Boisvert's line has a grunge aesthetic and he's known for androgynous styles and oversized silhouettes. He's also not afraid of trying new things and it can certainly be seen in his work. Find out where to shop it here .

Vejas

At only 20 years old, Vejas Kruszewski is a fashion phenomenon. At 19, he showed on the runways of Paris and has been taking the fashion world by storm ever since with his fresh and fearless approach to fashion. This look is very true to what he's been doing lately, with rounded sleeves, asymmetrical elements and a focus on the quality of the details. Find out where to shop it here .

Sid Neigum

He's not even thirty yet and Sid Neigum has received countless awards in the fashion industry, not to mention Vogue named him "One of 16 Designers who won 2016". He's dressed some of the biggest celebs in the world – including Jennifer Aniston and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Inspired by his grandmother, he started adding hardware to his pieces. Sid was also one of the first designers to incorporate overly long sleeves before it became a trend. Although very geometrical, his work is feminine and does not lose its sense of warmth. Find out where to shop it here .

MARAM

Maram Aboul Enein was born in Egypt and moved to Montreal at a young age. She then headed to Paris at 17 to train under some of the biggest names in fashion: Pierre Balmain, Zac Posen and Oscar De La Renta. She recently won the "Emerging Talent in Fashion Award" at the CAFA Awards (Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards). Trained by the best, you know when it's Maram's work. Her collections are known for featuring lots of texture, and an attention to detail resulting in a very poetic, utterly feminine line. Find out where to shop it here .

UNTTLD

This brand is comprised of Montreal designers José Manuel St-Jacques and Simon Bélanger. Everything they make is so feminine and so timeless – when you buy a piece from them you know you're going to own it for your entire life. They wanted to create something that would make women feel powerful and comfortable in their own bodies with flattering silhouettes, and they did just that. Their latest collection is influenced by traditional Japanese and Spanish design, incorporating high-end quality of fabrics that really elevate the look. Just like MARAM, they won the emerging talent of the year award in 2016. UNTTLD is a true creative force in Canadian fashion. Find out where to shop it here .