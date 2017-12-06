Boost or bust? A dietitian sounds off on the foods that will actually get you in the mood

After a long day at work, and dealing with household commitments, romance may be the absolute last thing on your mind. We've all heard that "you are what you eat" and registered dietician, Christy Brissette knows that diet can have a huge impact on our overall well being – and mood. The foods we eat can improve gut health , fight bloat and as it turns out, even boost sex drive. And if you're wondering which foods will help and which ones won't do you any favours, Christy stopped by The Goods to fill us in.

While there's plenty of hype surrounding aphrodisiacs, not all of them have science behind them. Some foods might get that reputation due to sexy shape, texture, or the way you eat them, but there are some that actually do stimulate parts of the brain and body that increase your sex drive. Let's find out which ones!

Boost or bust?

Christy broke down which foods are known to boost your sex drive, and which ones may put a damper on things.

Apples are a boost because they contain antioxidants that help increase blood flow down there .

Broccoli may be super healthy, but it's a bust in this case. Cruciferous vegetables, such as cauliflower and broccoli, are hard to digest and can keep you gassy and bloated. Not very sensual!

Pesto is a boost. It contains pine nuts which are high in zinc, which can boost sex drive. Basil can also help increase sexual desire.

Hummus is a bust. Beans contain a type of sugar that your body can't fully breakdown, so it ends up in your colon and gives you gas.

Bananas are known to boost your sex drive. They're an excellent source of potassium so they increase blood flow where you need it. They also contain bromelain which increases testosterone.

White chocolate is unfortunately a bust. It doesn't contain any cocoa, just sugar and fat. Sugar increases insulin levels and causes weight gain around the belly, which can increase estrogen levels, and lower libido in men or even cause erectile dysfunction. The good news is that dark chocolate is actually a great boost. It increases happiness and pleasure hormones in the brain. Make sure it's the good stuff with real cocoa butter and opt for 70% cocoa or higher.

Figs have been associated with sex for thousands of years. They increase blood flow and are rich in magnesium, a mineral that's needed to make sex hormones. Eating figs can also cause your body to produce more pheromones, the sensual chemicals you send out to attract your sexual partner.

French fries are actually a boost, too. Potatoes are rich in potassium which reduces bloating and boosts circulation, which also increases pleasure.

Coffee is a boost. Research suggests that the scent of coffee can actually helps increase blood flow and levels of dopamine.

Recipe: Irresistible Chocolate Pudding

It turns out some of Christy's suggestions actually combine to make the perfect date night dessert. With a base of bananas, and some unsweetened cocoa powder, it's also pretty healthy. This recipe combines the top foods that are known to give a sexual boost – plus it's chocolate, so you can't go wrong.

Ingredients:

2 bananas

3-4 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

2-3 tbsp pure maple syrup

1/2 tsp instant espresso powder

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/8 tsp salt

Fresh sliced strawberries and cacao nibs to garnish

Preparation:

Peel bananas and add to a blender along with cocoa powder, maple syrup, espresso powder, vanilla extract and salt.

Puree until smooth and velvety. Scoop into 2 serving glasses and garnish with sliced strawberries and a sprinkle of cacao nibs. Enjoy!

Servings: Makes 2 servings