Jessi Cruickshank's twins as the Property Brothers and more squee-worthy baby Halloween costumes of 2017
Halloween might be over, but there's no need to start drowning your sorrows in a big bowl of candy corn. We've got a spirited solution to your post-All Hallow's Eve woes: adorable babies in adorable costumes. These pint-sized trick-or-treaters definitely won the holiday this time around, and just taking in those sweet, squishy faces in their tiny, tiny outfits should be enough to keep you going until next October (and if dogs are more your style, we've got a roundup for that, too). Here's a look at some of the most squee-worthy Halloweenies who dressed up this year:
Jessi's Cruickshank's adorable twins as the Property Brothers and Chippendales
This pint-sized Mario
This cotton-candied cutie pie
Serena Williams' daughter Olympia as a brave little Bat Girl
These uber on-trend mermaids and unicorns
This miniature Moana
This classic Wizard of Oz crew
This sleepy garden gnome
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna as a pineapple
These adorable tiny grandmas
This baby Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy
This lil Norbert lookalike
These wee wizards ready to head off to Hogwarts with their owl, Hedwig, in tow
This mini rock star paying tribute to Gord Downie
These small-but-fierce Wonder Women
This friendly woodland creature
This mini mummy
This itty bitty Eleven from Stranger Things
This teensie Troll doll
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream as Raggedy Ann
This cozy sweet pea
This pee-wee Winnie the Pooh
This fluffy lil duck
This patch of precocious pumpkins