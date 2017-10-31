Skip to Main Content
Jessi Cruickshank's twins as the Property Brothers and more squee-worthy baby Halloween costumes of 2017
Photos

From pint-sized pumpkins to wee Wonder Women.
Samantha White · CBC Life ·
(Credit: Instagram/@jessicruickshank)

Halloween might be over, but there's no need to start drowning your sorrows in a big bowl of candy corn. We've got a spirited solution to your post-All Hallow's Eve woes: adorable babies in adorable costumes. These pint-sized trick-or-treaters definitely won the holiday this time around, and just taking in those sweet, squishy faces in their tiny, tiny outfits should be enough to keep you going until next October (and if dogs are more your style, we've got a roundup for that, too). Here's a look at some of the most squee-worthy Halloweenies who dressed up this year:

Jessi's Cruickshank's adorable twins as the Property Brothers and Chippendales

This pint-sized Mario

This cotton-candied cutie pie

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia as a brave little Bat Girl

These uber on-trend mermaids and unicorns

This miniature Moana

This classic Wizard of Oz crew

This sleepy garden gnome

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna as a pineapple

These adorable tiny grandmas

This baby Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy

This lil Norbert lookalike

These wee wizards ready to head off to Hogwarts with their owl, Hedwig, in tow

This mini rock star paying tribute to Gord Downie

These small-but-fierce Wonder Women

This friendly woodland creature

This mini mummy

This itty bitty Eleven from Stranger Things

This teensie Troll doll

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream as Raggedy Ann

This cozy sweet pea

This pee-wee Winnie the Pooh

This fluffy lil duck

This patch of precocious pumpkins

