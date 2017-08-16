Skip to Main Content
Chic and comfortable dresses to wear to all the weddings

Chic and comfortable dresses to wear to all the weddings

For those nights when you want to be fancy, yet free

For those nights when you want to be fancy, yet free

Alicia Cox Thomson · CBC Life ·

Related Stories

Popular now in life

  1. 48 reading now

    Drink to remember? New study purports alcohol may improve your memory

  2. 13 reading now

    Gear for your August 21 solar eclipse viewing pleasure

  3. 8 reading now

    Get tickets to see The Goods

  4. 8 reading now

    10 fab finds that prove the fanny pack is officially back

  5. 5 reading now

    Céline Dion is the ultimate hockey mom

More from CBC

CBC News Video

Trump goes rogue with 'alt-left' Virginia comments: what does it reveal about him?

News
CBC NEWS

Confederate monuments removed or covered overnight

News
Doug Schweitzer

Stop 'playing footsie' with Canada's far-right media: leadership hopeful calls out Alberta Conservatives

Radio As It Happens
LeBron James

NBA superstar calls out 'so-called president' Trump

Sports
CBC News Video

From red-hot to cool-down: Toronto home sales & prices dropping

News
Health

Would you eat genetically modified fish? You may have already & not know it

Radio The Current
Drink to remember?

Can alcohol improve your memory?

CBC NEWS

Late night comics get serious about Trump after Charlottesville violence

News