10 Next-level beauty brands that are Canadian creations

There are amazing beauty products being formulated all over the world, but you needn't go far to find some of the best. There are next-level beauty brands springing up right in our backyard, and they're developing essentials being buzzed about by those in the know. From the up-and-coming makeup pencil makers to the extraordinary face oil creators, we've rounded-up 10 Canadian beauty brands worthy of your attention. Some are still in their infancy – for now, and others are renowned; all warrant a test-drive.

Nudestix

Started by a Toronto-based mother-daughter trio, this millennial-savvy company is growing faster than you can say, well, "Nudestix ." Why? The line of makeup pencils is ridiculously easy to use (liner and lipstick in one FTW), and come in tons of natural colours to simply enhance what nature's given you.

Stellar Beauty

Former Electric Circus VJ, Monika Deol found when it came to colour cosmetics for women of all shades, the struggle was real. That's why she launched her extended range of shades, which focuses in on women with medium to darker skin tones. Like the name suggests, all options are stellar .

Bite Beauty

Founder Suzanne Langmuir may scour the world for the best natural ingredients, but Bite Beauty is purely Canadian. The made-in-Toronto products have become known for major colour payoff and extra hydrating formulas. Not to mention that the agave lip treatment tastes good enough to eat.

The Ordinary

Don't be fooled by its name; this collection of skincare treatments is anything but ordinary. A brand by Deciem , the beauty company that just keeps growing, The Ordinary 's line of products is highly effective, innovative and affordable. Which really just means you can stock up on more.

Ilia Beauty

Back in 2011, Sasha Plavsic launched Ilia Beauty as a line of six tinted lip conditioners made up of 85% bioactive organic ingredients. In less than two years, the line expanded to over 40 products that span eyes, brushes and face categories.

MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics is so huge globally it's easy to forget that it all started in Toronto. And while the company now has fans worldwide, fans at home rush to the beauty giants for old faves like Lady Danger lippies and Prep + Prime Fix +, and of course, all the amazing collaborations with everyone from Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey . NBD.

RMS Beauty

When Vancouver-born Rose Marie Swift couldn't find the organic colour cosmetics she was looking for as a makeup pro, she decided to make them instead. The RMS Beauty line quickly became a huge hit with clients like Miranda Kerr , and was picked up by retailers like J.Crew .

F.Miller

Fran Miller spent two full years developing her line of body oils. All her hard work paid off when she introduced her luxurious collection of expertly blended products bottled by hand in small quantities. From face to body and hair, all F.Miller oils are made with synthetic-free and nutrient rich ingredients suitable for all skin types.

Lovefresh

This Toronto-based line of luxury body products hit it big with its natural deodorants in scents like Lavender Tea Tree, Moroccan Rose and Mandarin Lime. What came next for Lovefresh were delectable coffee scrubs, rosemary spearmint shampoos and vanilla body butters that we can't get enough of. And we are definitely not alone.

Harlow Skin Co.

Want natural products pretty enough to Instagram? Look no further than Harlow Skin Co. , the Vancouver-based company that's all about simplicity in beauty. Ingredients lists are kept short, as in less than 12 total. Oh, and let us recommend the body balm, bath elixir, candles, hair tonic…and the list goes on.