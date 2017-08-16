Skip to Main Content
Sew Boss: Add playful, delicate ruffles to your tops with help from withwendy
An easy, on-trend way to upcycle your favourite basics.

White blouses are a necessary wardrobe staple, but that doesn't mean we can't make 'em pop. Spruce up your favourite basics with some on-trend, gauzy ruffles that will instantly add a touch of delicate beauty to all your outfits. The process is incredibly easy, and can be applied to any item of clothing buried in the back of your closet. Shake your style up a bit, and save money while doing it!

Here's what you need:

  • White shirt
  • White tulle
  • Sewing machine
  • Fabric scissors
  • Matching thread
  • Measuring tape

Here's how to do it:

1. Measure the width of your sleeve. Multiple that number by two (since the sleeve is a circle). We're going to cut the same length of tulle, but add 2 cm to be safe – it's always better to have too much than not enough.

2. Fold the edges of your tulle together to create a circle. Sew together using a forwards-backwards-forwards stitch to help secure it firmly in place.

3. Line the tulle up with your sleeve, so that a) the raw edge is adjacent to the sleeve hem, and b) the seam in our tulle aligns with the seam of the shirt, on the underside. These steps will make the sewing work seem extra professional.

4. Pin the tulle to the sleeve, and sew a straight stitch all the way around to secure the tulle to the sleeve.

Flirty and adorable, but can be easily dressed up for office meetings!

