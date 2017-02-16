Office envy: All the inspiration and accents to help you create the work space of your dreams

As the nights get a little longer and the skies a little greyer, it's even more important to have a pretty workspace to escape to. This change in weather has us all feeling a little tired and when the days seem to drag on, a well organized, cheery desk is the perfect antidote – productivity is so much easier when you're working from a space that inspires creativity. We scoured the internet for the most gorgeous office spaces and must-have desk accessories to liven up your workspace this winter. Whether you're working from home, or renovating your shared office, these covetable designs from across the web are sure to serve as some serious inspo.

Mid-century stunner

Just imagine going to work everyday in this stunning space! The bold hues on the wall lend a cozy, but sophisticated tone to the room. Add some mid-century touches, such as antique leather desk chair, an Eames-style chair for reading or clients and your favourite artwork to create your own gallery. Lots of gold accessories and a fiddle leaf fig will keep your new workspace on trend.

GET THE LOOK:Wooden garbage can , $20 at Umbra; Acacia bookcase , $549 at CB2; Leather office chair , $599 at CB2; Potted fiddle leaf fig , $449 at CB2; Leather tray , $14.99 at H&M; Leather armchair , $799 at West Elm; Wood and gold desk , $ 1075.45 at CB2; Grey rug , $249 at Ikea.

Gallery chic

This is the cool, creative workspace of our dreams. To get this look, add a table alongside your desk to extend your work surface. For continued inspiration, showcase your favourite artwork or frame your latest projects. Add a pop of colour with your prints and carry it through to the accessories, and keep walls and furniture white to create a calming effect. Picture ledges and gallery frames leaning against the wall allow you to rotate pieces frequently, and keep your workspace fresh.

GET THE LOOK:Desk lamp , $79.99 at Ikea; Black leather office chair , $449 at Crate&Barrel; Retro yellow phone , $89.50 at Indigo; Rolling desk , $249 at CB2; Rolling filing cabinet , $239 at CB2; Wooden tray , $14.99 at H&M; Picture ledge , $9.99 at Ikea; Gallery frame , $44.50 at Indigo.

Scandinavian inspired

(Via: Pinterest)

To create a more monochrome and minimalist workspace like this one, opt for neutrals. Whether you're using a corner of a room at home, or modeling your team's workplace reno after this, let Scandinavian design be your inspiration for your new office space. Trendy wall hangings and light toned woods add warmth to the space. A wall shelf and tabletop storage allow for plenty of organization and a very trendy monstera leaf adds a pop of greenery, the only real colour you need, to this space.

GET THE LOOK:Storage box , $35 at Umbra; Magazine holders , $13.99 at Ikea; Black glass vase , $14.99 at H&M; Fringed wall art , $68 at Anthropologie; Office chair , $169 at Structube; Monstera leaf , $18.95 at CB2; Black & white desk , $59.99 at Ikea; Wall shelf , $9.99 at Ikea.

Wanderlust workspace

This space will keep you inspired and grounded with its mural of the world. A large desk allows for needed workspace even as it allows for you to layer up on greenery to keep the winter blues at bay. Incorporate lots of baskets for extra storage – plus they're super on-trend right now. Keep desk accessories minimal, allowing for the map to be the focal point. Opt for a bright red chair (or hue of your choice) for a pop of colour, and if you find yourself needing a break, you can pause productivity for a moment to find a source of wanderlust right in front of you.

GET THE LOOK:Desk lamp , $39.99 at Ikea; Red chair , $70 at Umbra; World map mural wallpaper , from $44/m at muralswallpaper.com; Mid-century desk , $699 at West Elm; Woven basket , $12.99 at Ikea; Tasseled basket , $78 at Anthropologie; Polka-dot planters , $16-19 at West Elm; Acrylic desk accessories , $10.95-44.95 at CB2; White planter , $29.95 at CB2.

Classic and creative

Productivity stays at the forefront in this space. This look is perfect for taking meetings and for work that requires large amount of workspace. Replicate it by combining two tables in the centre of the room. Chests of drawers will add plenty of storage. Keep the decor simple, with neutrals, wooden and gold accents and opt for a bold patterned rug for a pop of colour. Picture ledges help to display vision boards, and the decorative ladder is perfect for open storage and easy access to your most-used materials.

GET THE LOOK:Ladder , $120 at Umbra; White and gold office chair , $449 at CB2; Rectangular gold basket , $98 at Anthropologie; Picture ledge , $9.99 at Ikea; Modern dining table , $419 - 699 at West Elm; 4-drawer chest , $119 at Ikea; Gold magazine rack , $29.99 at H&M; Watercolour circles rug , $224-599 at West Elm.