Mantel magic: Dressed up holiday fireplaces that are ready for Santa and any cold afternoons ahead

Winter is definitely the time when our fireplaces get to shine – and the cold weather means we have extra license to make them super cozy. As if we needed another reason to decorate this season, it turns out these Insta images are serving up some serious decor inspo. From colourful and kid-friendly to minimal and floral-forward, we've rounded up plenty of images that will have you wanting to decorate your mantel ASAP.

Pretty in pink

Millennial pink has made its way to holiday decor and we cannot complain. An unexpected palette veers away from a more dramatic red hue, and instead makes for a super pretty, very special styling. Opt for plenty of soft textures, pale pinks and silvers and whites. As shown, a row of votives can make an easy but sparkly impact.

Minimal and greenery focused

This look from a garden design blogger puts greenery at the forefront, and we absolutely love it. Pull out your antique brass candlesticks, and candle holders in gold and brass hues and let the fresh boughs from your local florist take centre stage. Some simple garland throughout gives it extra charm.

Scandinavian-inspired

We are so very glad that macrame is back in style, even if it was just so that this stunning fireplace could be made. Scandinavian-inspired, this look is all about beiges and whites and matte finishes – no colour at all. Think traditional wooden ornaments and if you can't find them, a quick coat of paint on some dollar store decor can go a long way. Top it off with some macrame accents and plenty of bottle brush trees and you've got one of the prettiest fireplaces around – no glitter required.

Classic Christmas

We love how simple, yet classic this pretty fireplace is. The red plaid and a giant red bow stand out in this look and add a touch of traditional Christmas to this mantel. To add a pop of green, head to your local tree lot for some all-natural boughs and a wreath. Throw in a basket with a faux-fur blanket for texture and you've got a fireplace that's begging to be curled up in front of with a good book.

French-inspired stunner

This look is proof that a muted colour scheme can create a look that will stop you in your tracks. French-inspired with a vintage touch, we absolutely love the use of an antique brass mirror and to-the-ground garland. The use of the (very trendy) seeded eucalyptus adds contrast to the garlands and the French linen stockings add texture and keep the palette soft. Basically, we're obsessed.

Don't be ashamed of your TV

Modern meets traditional in this super pretty look that proves you don't need to hide your TV. This is perfect for when your screen takes up the bulk of your mantelpiece. Add some sparkle and texture without getting in the way of your viewing by sticking with a monochromatic colour scheme and a garland with lots of interest and texture that's not too big. Notice the flourishes drape down.

Floral takes focus

This look is so simple, we want to emulate it ASAP. Put the focus on floral with poinsettias of your choice and fill in the rest with lots and lots of silver dollar eucalyptus (here it is again). This look can come straight from your local florist or craft store if you want to make it an annual installation. The maker notes she almost loves this more than having a Christmas tree – how could you not!

Don't shun Santa

This fireplace mantel is super colourful and all kinds of fun. Source antique Santas for a similar vintage vibe and lots of colourful baubles add some sparkle to this look. Bottle brush trees are very on-trend right now, so they're easy to find and a fun felt banner tops it all off – which is also a fun DIY to make with your kids.

Feathers and fur

Texture takes centre stage in this cozy, minimal look. Keep the colour palette neutral and add in plenty of texture and contrast with feathers, fur-trimmed stockings and antique brass finishes. We love that the framed picture conveys seasonal greetings while the flowers add a less unexpected touch.

No mantel, no problem

If you've found yourself living in a rather modern home, with no mantel to decorate (or chimney to speak of!), fear not. This is the perfect place to add a wreath. Go oversized to make a statement and weave in lights, ribbons and florals of your choice and you've got all of your decorating done in one beautiful piece. Use this accent to coordinate with the rest of your decor, or make it a standout piece of its own.

Chalkboard greetings

You don't need to stick to green and red to make Christmas colourful! This colourful and fun decor works so well if you have kids. Pom pom garland adds a bit of whimsy and lots of colourful bottle brush trees and houses play up the colour scheme. A chalkboard allows you to convey your pick of cheery messages, and would make for the perfect spot for a countdown to Santa or the new year.

Work with what you've got

This colourful and eclectic look is proof you don't need a fireplace to have a stunning vignette. A bookshelf becomes a makeshift mantel in this super pretty living room. The key to emulating this is to keep symmetry in mind. Add a garland and a wreath with baubles that work for your decor and keep the decor on the shelf symmetrical.

Canadian-inspired

This fireplace lends a bit of the true north feel with very Canadian skate stockings and some Buffalo Check plaid. Hints of red make it extra Christmassy and lend a traditional touch to a very pretty scene.

Boho chic

This mantelpiece feels very west-coast Christmas meets boho chic with all of its natural textures and cactus front-and-centre. If you don't use your fireplace, take the opportunity to stack some logs and add an extra-wintry feel to the look. Keep colour to a minimum and let all the greenery and garlands shine. The account says she thinks she "may have turned from crazy plant lady to crazy holiday-garland-and-wreath lady" and we see absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Plenty of sparkle

We love how luminous this fireplace is. Our eye is immediately drawn to the mercury glass and candles on the mantel. Keep things simple in decor and opt for groupings to make it extra sparkly. Plenty of candles and accents all in silver, black and white keep the look monochromatic, but full of interest.