Edmonton Oilers owner is selling his luxury Vancouver condo for a cool $38 million

Fresh off purchasing the most expensive home in Los Angeles history (for $120 million!), billionaire business mogul Daryl Katz has just listed his pricey Vancouver penthouse for $38 million.

(malcolmhasman.com)

The home is located atop The Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel and was built prior to the Olympic Games landing in Vancouver in 2010. Katz originally purchased the condo (if you even want to call it that) for about $14.5 million. He'll really score if it sells for the listed $38 million price tag.

(malcolmhasman.com)

(malcolmhasman.com)

It includes over 6000 square feet of living space, 2900 square feet of outdoor space, a private gym and (we hope) a private elevator. There are also 4 ½ parking spots for your Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Tesla, Bugatti and smart car because you're obviously environmentally friendly.

MORE CELEBRITY HOMES:

(malcolmhasman.com)

(malcolmhasman.com)

Although the price tag is nothing to gawk at, it's still not close to the $58 million another condo in the area was listed for early last year .

(malcolmhasman.com)

Maintenance on the pad is reportedly $4,762.79 a month with yearly property taxes topping out at $49,759 a year. Peanuts if you're paying $38 million, right?

(malcolmhasman.com)

Katz has owned several businesses including Rexall Drugstores and Edmonton's Rogers Arena and has a networth of $3.5 billion US which makes him the 12th wealthiest person in Canada. A real fat Katz.