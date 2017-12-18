How to watch Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2018
As Canada counts down to 2018, watch a star-studded musical night unfold across the country.
Hosted by Rick Mercer from Niagara Falls, we move across the Canada, featuring great Canadian music, freezing fans, astounding fireworks and a countdown in your very own region.
Who will be performing?
Hosted by Rick Mercer, the all-Canadian lineup includes:
- Jessie Reyez, Simple Plan, Marianas Trench and James Barker Band from the Niagara Falls celebration.
- A Tribe Called Red out of Halifax
- Cold Specks in Vancouver
- Northern Cree from the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau
- Pierre Kwenders in Montreal
- Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends from St. John's
How can I watch?
On television
Tune in to your local CBC station! Visit the program guide for more information.
Online
- Download the free CBC TV app to watch on your device or Apple TV
- Stream it live on your browser
- On YouTube: Wherever you are in the world, you can ring in 2018 with the rest of Canada on YouTube where we will be streaming all six time zones
What will I see in my time zone?
Newfoundland Time: 11:50 p.m. - 12:30 midnight
Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red (with special guests Lido Pimienta and Indigenous story teller/singer Rebecca Thomas), Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.
Atlantic Region: 11:30 p.m.
Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red (with special guests Lido Pimienta and Indigenous story teller/singer Rebecca Thomas), Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.
Eastern Time: 11 p.m.
Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red (with special guests Lido Pimienta and Indigenous story teller/singer Rebecca Thomas), Marianas Trench, Simple Plan, Cold Specks, James Barker Band, Northern Cree, Pierre Kwenders, Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.
Central Time: 11 p.m.
Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red (with special guests Lido Pimienta and Indigenous story teller/singer Rebecca Thomas), Marianas Trench, Simple Plan, Cold Specks, James Barker Band, Northern Cree, Pierre Kwenders, Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.
Mountain Time: 11 p.m.
Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red, Marianas Trench, Simple Plan, Cold Specks, James Barker Band, Northern Cree, Pierre Kwenders, Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.
Pacific Time: 11 p.m.
Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red, Marianas Trench, Simple Plan, Cold Specks, James Barker Band, Northern Cree, Pierre Kwenders, Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.
Will there be fireworks?
Yes!
We will capture celebrations from cities across the country, with local firework displays in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Niagara Falls, Montreal, Halifax and St. John's.