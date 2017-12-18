How to watch Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2018

Hosted by Rick Mercer from Niagara Falls, we move across the Canada, featuring great Canadian music, freezing fans, astounding fireworks and a countdown in your very own region.

Rick Mercer hosts Countdown to 2018

Who will be performing?

Hosted by Rick Mercer, the all-Canadian lineup includes:

Jessie Reyez, Simple Plan, Marianas Trench and James Barker Band from the Niagara Falls celebration.

A Tribe Called Red out of Halifax

Cold Specks in Vancouver

Northern Cree from the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau

Pierre Kwenders in Montreal

Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends from St. John's

How can I watch?

On television

Tune in to your local CBC station! Visit the program guide for more information.

Online

Download the free CBC TV app to watch on your device or Apple TV

to watch on your device or Apple TV Stream it live on your browser

On YouTube: Wherever you are in the world, you can ring in 2018 with the rest of Canada on YouTube where we will be streaming all six time zones



What will I see in my time zone?

Newfoundland Time: 11:50 p.m. - 12:30 midnight

Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red (with special guests Lido Pimienta and Indigenous story teller/singer Rebecca Thomas), Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.

Watch Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends perform out of St. John's (Margaret Malandruccolo)

Atlantic Region: 11:30 p.m.

Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red (with special guests Lido Pimienta and Indigenous story teller/singer Rebecca Thomas), Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.

Jessie Reyez performs on New Year's Eve from Niagara Falls (Harvard Jorstadt)

Eastern Time: 11 p.m.

Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red (with special guests Lido Pimienta and Indigenous story teller/singer Rebecca Thomas), Marianas Trench, Simple Plan, Cold Specks, James Barker Band, Northern Cree, Pierre Kwenders, Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.

Northern Cree will perform from the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau (Stephen Butler, Canyon Records)

Central Time: 11 p.m.

Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red (with special guests Lido Pimienta and Indigenous story teller/singer Rebecca Thomas), Marianas Trench, Simple Plan, Cold Specks, James Barker Band, Northern Cree, Pierre Kwenders, Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.

Watch James Barker Band perform on Canada's New Year's Eve (Universal Music Canada)

Mountain Time: 11 p.m.

Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red, Marianas Trench, Simple Plan, Cold Specks, James Barker Band, Northern Cree, Pierre Kwenders, Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.

Watch Cold Specks perform from Vancouver on New Year's Eve (The Billions Corporation)

Pacific Time: 11 p.m.

Performances by: Jessie Reyez, A Tribe Called Red, Marianas Trench, Simple Plan, Cold Specks, James Barker Band, Northern Cree, Pierre Kwenders, Alan Doyle, Tom Power, Bob Hallett and friends.

Will there be fireworks?

Yes!

We will capture celebrations from cities across the country, with local firework displays in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Niagara Falls, Montreal, Halifax and St. John's.